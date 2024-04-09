Chinese make over 51 million trips to "sweep" ancestors' tombs

Xinhua) 09:09, April 09, 2024

People lay flowers to mourn the deceased at a cemetery in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- People across China made more than 51 million trips to pay tribute to the dead from April 1 to 7, around the time of the traditional Qingming Festival, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Monday.

About 71.33 percent of them chose eco-friendly and low-carbon ways to mourn their deceased family members and worship their ancestors, the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, over 4.59 million visits were made to the online mourning platforms during the seven days, the ministry said.

The traditional Chinese Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year.

During the period around this festival, people often visit graveyards, where they traditionally pay tribute to the dead by offering food and burning incense and paper money.

In recent years, with the support from the government, many have turned to greener practices, such as offering flowers and lighting electric candles.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)