China's top political advisor stresses democratic oversight over Yangtze River eco-environmental conservation

Xinhua) 08:59, April 03, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, speaks at a seminar on relevant work of the democratic oversight over the eco-environmental conservation of the Yangtze River, which is attended by leaders of the non-CPC political parties and personages without party affiliation, in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday urged solid efforts to strengthen democratic oversight over the eco-environmental conservation of the Yangtze River.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks at a seminar attended by leaders of the non-CPC political parties and personages without party affiliation.

With the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) concluding this year, all tasks related to the democratic oversight over the eco-environmental conservation of the Yangtze River must be completed with high quality, Wang said.

He called on non-CPC political parties and personages without party affiliation to give full play to the unique strengths of consultative oversight and offer pragmatic opinions and suggestions.

Efforts and resources should focus on the most critical, urgent and prominent issues to make democratic oversight more targeted and effective, Wang said.

He also urged efforts to review and assess the effectiveness of democratic oversight over the ecological and environmental protection of the Yangtze River and plan for a new round of special oversight.

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the seminar.

Leaders of the eight non-CPC parties and a representative of personages without party affiliation also delivered remarks at the seminar.

