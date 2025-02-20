Chinese police seizes over 190 tonnes of illegal fishery catches in Yangtze River in 2024

Xinhua) 08:56, February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police seized more than 190 tonnes of illegal fishery catches from the Yangtze River in 2024, the fourth year into a 10-year fishing ban, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.

The police solved over 6,000 cases involving fishing-related crimes, including illegal fishing and poaching of precious and endangered wildlife species such as the Chinese sturgeon in key water areas of the Yangtze River, as well as knowingly purchasing and selling such catches.

According to the ministry, public security authorities are also accelerating the establishment of intelligent sensing equipment in key water areas to achieve comprehensive surveillance and control.

On Jan. 1, 2021, China implemented a 10-year fishing ban that completely prohibits commercial fishing of natural aquatic resources in key water areas of the Yangtze River, including its mainstream and major tributaries and large lakes connected to the river.

Notable ecosystem restoration results have been achieved following the ban. In 2022, the recorded population of the Yangtze finless porpoise reached 1,249, an increase of 237 compared to a survey in 2017.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)