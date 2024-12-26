View of major ports on Yangtze River in China

Xinhua) 16:07, December 26, 2024

An aerial drone photo take on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Yangluo Port in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Major ports on the Yangtze, China's longest river, are expected to post a total throughput of 4.02 billion tonnes of cargo this year, breaking the mark of 4 billion tonnes for the first time, according to navigation authorities. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo take on June 1, 2024 shows a view of the Yangluo Port in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Major ports on the Yangtze, China's longest river, are expected to post a total throughput of 4.02 billion tonnes of cargo this year, breaking the mark of 4 billion tonnes for the first time, according to navigation authorities. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An aerial drone photo take on Jan. 23, 2024 shows ships sailing on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Major ports on the Yangtze, China's longest river, are expected to post a total throughput of 4.02 billion tonnes of cargo this year, breaking the mark of 4 billion tonnes for the first time, according to navigation authorities. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo take on June 1, 2024 shows ships sailing in the waters of the Yangluo Port area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Major ports on the Yangtze, China's longest river, are expected to post a total throughput of 4.02 billion tonnes of cargo this year, breaking the mark of 4 billion tonnes for the first time, according to navigation authorities. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An aerial drone photo take on May 24, 2024 shows ships sailing on the Yangtze River in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. Major ports on the Yangtze, China's longest river, are expected to post a total throughput of 4.02 billion tonnes of cargo this year, breaking the mark of 4 billion tonnes for the first time, according to navigation authorities. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo take on June 5, 2024 shows a view of the third phase of the Huangshi New Port project, central China's Hubei Province. Major ports on the Yangtze, China's longest river, are expected to post a total throughput of 4.02 billion tonnes of cargo this year, breaking the mark of 4 billion tonnes for the first time, according to navigation authorities. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

