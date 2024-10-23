15th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival kicks off in Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 16:55, October 23, 2024

Photo shows a tourist boat sailing on the Yangtze River. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Wanzhou District Committee)

The 15th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival kicked off in Wanzhou district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Oct. 20, 2024.

The two-day event comprehensively showcased the magnificent scenery and profound cultural heritage of the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River, the longest river in the country.

The festival, co-hosted by the people's governments of Chongqing and central China's Hubei Province, has been held annually since 2010, significantly boosting the global reputation of the Three Gorges as a premier tourism destination and accelerating regional economic development.

Photo shows a tourist boat sailing on the Yangtze River. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Wanzhou District Committee)

This year's festival featured a wide range of activities, including the festival's opening ceremony and the 2024 Concert of World Great Rivers, the Yangtze River cruise tourism development forum, the Three Gorges cycling race, the Three Gorges food culture festival and the Wanzhou grilled fish festival.

