Population of Yangtze finless porpoises increases as ecological restoration efforts implemented

Xinhua) 08:40, January 06, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows Yangtze finless porpoises swimming near the lower reaches of the Gezhouba Dam in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Yangtze finless porpoise is a national first-class protected wild animal and its population status serves as a "barometer" of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River. In recent years, the population of the species here has increased steadily as systematic ecological restoration efforts were implemented. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

