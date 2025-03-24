Yangtze River Delta witnesses progress in green, integrated ecological development

Xinhua) 08:22, March 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows a bridge on Yuandang Lake linking Wujiang District of Suzhou City in east China's Jiangsu Province and Qingpu District of east China's Shanghai. Through joint protection and governance, the lake has now become a tourist attraction.

In recent years, Wujiang District of Suzhou City has worked together with Qingpu District of Shanghai and Jiashan County of Zhejiang Province to promote green development through joint protection and governance of ecological environment, intelligent management and setting up emission trading systems, as part of a campaign to accelerate the construction of demonstration zones for green and integrated ecological development of the Yangtze River Delta. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Waterfowls are pictured on Yuandang Lake in east China on March 17, 2025. Through joint protection and governance, the lake has now become a tourist attraction.

Staff members from ecological environment departments in Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province, Qingpu District of Shanghai and Jiashan County of Zhejiang Province conduct joint water quality monitoring on the Taipu River in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 18, 2025.

Law enforcement officers from ecological environment departments in Wujiang District of Suzhou City of Jiangsu Province, Qingpu District of Shanghai and Jiashan County of Zhejiang Province check monitoring equipment at an industrial waste water treatment plant in Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province, March 18, 2025.

A drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows a staff member checking an automatic water quality monitoring station by the Taipu River in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone patrols to collect data for an intelligent management platform developed to protect the environment of the Taipu River in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows cargo ships sailing on Fenhu section of Taipu River in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taipu River, which originates from Taihu Lake in the west and flows into Huangpu River in the east, is a key river in the demonstration zones for green and integrated ecological development of the Yangtze River Delta.

A staff member introduces an intelligent management platform developed to protect the environment of the Taipu River in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2025.

Staff members from the environmental monitoring station of Wujiang test waste water samples collected at an industrial waste water treatment plant in Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province, March 18, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows a view of Taipu River in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taipu River, which originates from Taihu Lake in the west and flows into Huangpu River in the east, is a key river in the demonstration zones for green and integrated ecological development of the Yangtze River Delta.

