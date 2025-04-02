Tengxian Lion Dance amazes Spanish traveler
By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia (People's Daily Online) 13:49, April 02, 2025
With its rich history, the Tengxian Lion Dance is famous worldwide for its daring stunts, earning Tengxian the title "Hometown of Lion Dance." In 2011, it was named a national intangible cultural heritage of China. From pole-leaping acrobatics to thrilling performances, these heart-stopping moves captivate audiences.
Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he delves into the unique charm of this cultural treasure!
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.