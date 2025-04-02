Tengxian Lion Dance amazes Spanish traveler

13:49, April 02, 2025 By Alvaro Lago, Su Yingxiang, Yan Lizheng, Zhou Linjia

With its rich history, the Tengxian Lion Dance is famous worldwide for its daring stunts, earning Tengxian the title "Hometown of Lion Dance." In 2011, it was named a national intangible cultural heritage of China. From pole-leaping acrobatics to thrilling performances, these heart-stopping moves captivate audiences.

Join Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago as he delves into the unique charm of this cultural treasure!

