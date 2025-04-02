China's State Council appoints HKSAR police chief

Xinhua) 11:07, April 02, 2025

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced on Wednesday that it has decided to appoint Chow Yat-ming as the commissioner of police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, replacing Siu Chak-yee.

The decision was made in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, and was based on the nomination and suggestion put forward by HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, the official announcement said.

