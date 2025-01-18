HKSAR gov't pays great efforts to rescue Hong Kong residents trapped in Southeast Asian countries

HONG KONG, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has recently met with the consul-generals of Thailand and Myanmar, and adjusted the travel alert level for southeastern regions of Myanmar, in response to concerns that Hong Kong residents suspected of being trapped in Southeast Asian countries.

Since the second quarter of 2024, there have been signs of a resurgence in the situation where Hong Kong residents are suspected of being lured to Southeast Asian countries and detained to engage in illegal work, according to the HKSAR government.

In view of recent developments, the HKSAR government on Friday raised the outbound travel alert level for the southeastern regions of Myanmar to red, signaling "significant threat".

The Security Bureau of the HKSAR government also updated the outbound travel alert webpage regarding supplementary information for Cambodia to remind residents to exercise caution and beware of overseas job scams.

Meanwhile, following the meeting with the consul-general of Thailand in Hong Kong, Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the HKSAR government, met with the consul-general of Myanmar in Hong Kong, with a commitment to following up on the relevant request-for-assistance cases.

On Friday, Tang shared with the consul-general of Myanmar in Hong Kong the results of the dedicated task force of the Hong Kong side, comprising members from the Security Bureau, the Hong Kong Police Force and the Immigration Department, which departed for Thailand earlier to follow up on relevant cases.

The two sides also exchanged views, shared information on the issue, and discussed strengthening future follow-up work. Tang received positive feedback, with all parties expressing hope to assist more assistance seekers in returning to Hong Kong safely as soon as possible.

Over the past few days, with the assistance of the Security Bureau and other agencies, three Hong Kong residents have safely returned from Myanmar.

The Security Bureau confirmed on Jan. 16 that a Hong Kong man, who was held captive in Southeast Asia, has safely returned to Hong Kong. The 25-year-old man was one of the 12 Hong Kong residents who had previously been trapped in Southeast Asia.

On Jan. 15, the Hong Kong Police Force told a press conference that they arrested a 32-year-old Hong Kong woman on charges of conspiracy to defraud. The woman was suspected of luring two other Hong Kong women to Southeast Asian countries to engage in fraudulent activities.

In August 2022, the Security Bureau of the HKSAR government established a dedicated task force to coordinate follow-up work on the cases by relevant law enforcement departments.

Since 2024 to date, law enforcement agencies have received a total of 28 requests for assistance in relation to Hong Kong residents alleging to have been detained in Southeast Asian countries and have been unable to leave. Seventeen of them have already returned. The dedicated task force will continue to follow up on the remaining 11 cases.

"My team and I will continue to follow up on the cases, hoping that every Hong Kong resident can safely return home," Tang said on social media.

