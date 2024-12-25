HKSAR gov't imposes measures on 7 absconders under safeguarding national security ordinance

Xinhua) 09:07, December 25, 2024

Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, speaks during a media briefing in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 24, 2024. Tang on Tuesday exercised the powers conferred by the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance to specify seven absconders and the measures to be applied against them by notices published in the gazette. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, on Tuesday exercised the powers conferred by the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance to specify seven absconders and the measures to be applied against them by notices published in the gazette.

The Hong Kong Police Force also put six other individuals on the wanted list on suspicion of violating the national security law in Hong Kong. They are Chung Kim-wah, Lau Ka-man, Chung Hon-lam, Ho Leung-mau Victor, Joseph Tay and Cheung Hei-ching Chloe. The police are offering a bounty of 1 million Hong Kong dollars (about 128,758 U.S. dollars) on each of them.

The seven relevant absconders are Hui Chi-fung, Kwok Fung-yee, Yuan Gong-yi, Kwok Wing-hang, Yam Kevin, Hui Wing-ting and Siu Joey.

The four measures applicable to all the seven absconders are "Prohibition against making available funds etc. or dealing with funds etc.", "Prohibition against certain activities in connection with immovable property", "Prohibition in connection with joint ventures or partnerships with relevant absconders" and "Cancellation of HKSAR passports etc.," said the HKSAR government.

Moreover, "Suspension of qualification to practice" is applicable to Kwok Wing-hang and Yam Kevin, while "Temporary removal from office of director" is applicable to Yuan Gong-yi.

Tang told a media briefing that the seven absconders continued to engage in activities that endanger national security. Tang said the measures must be imposed to prevent these absconding acts and urge the absconders to return to Hong Kong to face the legal and judicial processes.

The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR on Tuesday said that it firmly supports the law enforcement actions taken against the seven absconders, as well as the decision to put the six individuals who had fled overseas on the wanted list.

Hui Chi-fung, Lau Ka-man and the other absconders and wanted persons have been spreading smearing attacks on Hong Kong's rule of law and begging external forces to sanction Hong Kong or meddle in Hong Kong affairs, said the office in a statement.

Their abominable moves gravely violated the national security law in Hong Kong, severely harmed the fundamental interests of Hong Kong, and gravely jeopardized national sovereignty, security and development interests, according to the statement.

The law enforcement actions are necessary for implementing the national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. They are just acts to safeguard national security and also imperative acts to ensure Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, said the office.

