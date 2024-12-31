Home>>
State Council appoints new head of customs for HKSAR
(Xinhua) 13:03, December 31, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced on Tuesday its decision to appoint Chan Tsz-tat as the Commissioner of Customs and Excise of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Louise Ho Pui-shan.
The decision was made in line with the HKSAR Basic Law and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, according to an official statement.
