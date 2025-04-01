Coffee meets Mianzhu New Year painting in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 14:25, April 01, 2025

Photo shows a cup of coffee decorated with a meticulously crafted Mianzhu New Year painting at a bookstore themed on Chinese New Year customs in Mianzhu, a county-level city in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Mianzhu Jinshen Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.)

A unique cultural fusion is brewing in Mianzhu, a county-level city in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A Mianzhu bookstore, themed on Chinese New Year customs, has innovatively merged coffee with Mianzhu New Year painting, one of China's most renowned New Year art forms. This blend creates a captivating sensory experience, preserving centuries-old artistic traditions while drawing in visitors.

Each coffee is adorned at the bookstore with intricate Mianzhu New Year designs, painstakingly crafted using fine coffee powder and cutting-edge 3D printing technology, according to Zhao Feifei, general manager of Mianzhu Jinshen Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Zhao is the mastermind behind this bold concept, seamlessly integrating cultural heritage into a culinary experience that's making headlines.

These artistic coffee creations have mesmerized tourists, with many reluctant to take a sip due to their stunning beauty.

A woman reads a book at a bookstore themed on Chinese New Year customs in Mianzhu, a county-level city in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Mianzhu Jinshen Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.)

One visitor poetically observed that each cup distills a millennium-old auspicious New Year painting, while another simply described it as "too beautiful to drink."

Currently, the bookstore showcases over 10 traditional Mianzhu New Year painting patterns and offers customization options, which are proving especially popular among customers. This trend is emerging as a promising growth sector for Mianzhu's cultural and tourism industries.

Photo shows an interior view of a bookstore centered on Chinese New Year customs in Mianzhu, a county-level city in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Mianzhu Jinshen Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.)

Mianzhu New Year painting continues to evolve by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, capturing attention across the country.

Photo shows an exterior view of a bookstore themed on Chinese New Year customs in Mianzhu, a county-level city in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Mianzhu Jinshen Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.)

