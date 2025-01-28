Coffee economy thrives in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:07, January 28, 2025

A farmer picks coffee fruit at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025. As the Spring Festival approaches, many tourists who have just finished their trip in Yunnan choose to take home one or two bags of coffee beans that they roasted themselves. These beans have become a special festive gift this year, whether for friends and family or for personal enjoyment.

Ethiopia is currently Africa's largest coffee producer and the fifth largest in the world, with an annual output of about 600,000 tons. Coffee is a major source of foreign exchange for the country. According to incomplete statistics, about 5 million small-scale farmers in Ethiopia cultivate coffee, while over 25 million people are engaged in its production, processing and sales sectors.

Ethiopia's neighbor Kenya shares the same passion for coffee. As a latecomer in this industry, Kenya has achieved a high degree of refinement in its coffee production. By adopting and optimizing methods of selection, grading, and processing from other countries, coupled with its favorable climate, Kenyan coffee has gained significant recognition in the international market.

Though Africa is the original home of coffee trees, coffee has now flourished worldwide, including in China. Yunnan has become China's main coffee-producing region after years of development. Located in southern Yunnan, Pu'er boasts ideal natural conditions for coffee cultivation. Pu'er now has a coffee plantation area of 679,000 mu (approximately 45,000 hectares), with an output of 58,000 tons of green coffee beans in the production season from 2023 to 2024, making it the leader in both coffee cultivation area and production volume in China.

Pu'er's coffee manors have become popular destinations for both domestic and international tourists. Visitors can spend their days picking fresh coffee fruit, learning about coffee knowledge, and their evenings relaxing in cafes along the streets.

From a tiny coffee bean which takes root in Yunnan, the coffee economy is now flourishing and thriving. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Customers are seen at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 8, 2025.

Tourists take photos at a coffee experience center in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

Tourists relax at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

A farmer picks coffee fruit at a plantation in Kirinyaga, Kenya, Dec. 20, 2024.

A staff member roasts coffee beans at a factory in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec. 18, 2024.

Tourists learn coffee knowledge at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

Customers are seen at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 8, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows workers drying coffee beans at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A staff member walks past a shelf displaying coffee products in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 9, 2025.

A farmer displays the coffee fruit at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

Coffee beans are seen sprouting at a plantation in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

Staff members celebrate the harvest of coffee this year in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A staff member dries coffee beans at a factory in Kirinyaga, Kenya, Dec. 18, 2024.

A tourist checks coffee beans at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

A staff member serves coffees for customers at an experience center in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

A tourist experiences drying coffee fruit at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

Customers chat at an outdoor cafe in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 9, 2025.

A farmer picks coffee fruit at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

Tourist check coffee beans at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

Customers buy coffee at a shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec. 24, 2024.

People pose for photos at an outdoor cafe in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 9, 2025.

Coffee beans are seen sprouting at a plantation in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 8, 2025.

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a shelf at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A tourist experiences picking coffee fruit at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

A customer tastes a cup of coffee at a cafe in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 9, 2025.

Customers are seen at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 8, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows workers drying coffee beans at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A staff member roasts coffee beans at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 8, 2025.

