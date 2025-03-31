Construction of China's High Energy Photon Source enters final stage

Xinhua) 13:25, March 31, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) in Beijing, capital of China. The HEPS, China's flagship synchrotron radiation facility, has officially launched its joint commissioning phase, marking its final construction stage. The Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the main HEPS developer, announced the new development at a parallel forum of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows an interior view of the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) in Beijing, capital of China. The HEPS, China's flagship synchrotron radiation facility, has officially launched its joint commissioning phase, marking its final construction stage. The Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the main HEPS developer, announced the new development at a parallel forum of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo by Yuan Guang/Xinhua)

A photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the Hard X-Ray Imaging Beamline of the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) in Beijing, capital of China. The HEPS, China's flagship synchrotron radiation facility, has officially launched its joint commissioning phase, marking its final construction stage. The Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the main HEPS developer, announced the new development at a parallel forum of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo by Yuan Guang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) in Beijing, capital of China. The HEPS, China's flagship synchrotron radiation facility, has officially launched its joint commissioning phase, marking its final construction stage. The Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the main HEPS developer, announced the new development at a parallel forum of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo by Yuan Guang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)