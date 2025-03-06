Chinese output leads in global chip research, U.S. report reveals
SACRAMENTO, the United States, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers had produced far more research papers on chip design and fabrication than any other country, a U.S. think tank revealed.
Among 475,000 English-language chip design and manufacturing-related articles that were published during the five-year period from 2018 to 2023, China accounted for 34 percent of all semiconductor research publications, followed by European nations collectively at 18 percent and the United States at 15 percent, according to a report by the Emerging Technology Observatory at Georgetown University.
The report also showed half of the most influential studies -- those ranking in the top 10 percent by citations -- are by authors from Chinese institutions, compared to 22 percent from U.S. teams and 17 percent from European collaborators.
