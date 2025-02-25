Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town registers market players of various types

Xinhua) 08:18, February 25, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025 shows a monitoring robot at Tianjin SIASUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China.

As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member checks the condition of a petri dish at a biomedical company in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.

Staff members compare experiment data at a biomedical company in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.

Staff members check a patrol robot at Tianjin SIASUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.

Staff members check electronic components at Tianjin SIASUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.

A staff member works at a biomedical company in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.

