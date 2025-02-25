Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town registers market players of various types
This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025 shows a monitoring robot at Tianjin SIASUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member checks the condition of a petri dish at a biomedical company in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Staff members compare experiment data at a biomedical company in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Staff members check a patrol robot at Tianjin SIASUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town in Tianjin, north China.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Staff members check electronic components at Tianjin SIASUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member works at a biomedical company in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2025.
As a key cooperation platform for Beijing and Tianjin to jointly implement the national strategy for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the first asset-heavy project of Zhongguancun outside Beijing, the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has registered a total of 1,800 market players of various types, including enterprises of information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese panoramic marine vision equipment completes target identification task
- Breakthrough in catalyst technology enables long-lasting hydrogen production: study
- Chinese scientists develop nickelate high-temperature superconductors at ambient pressure
- China's first large-scale smart forest fire rescue training system delivered
- New key labs on healthcare, green energy to be built in SW China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.