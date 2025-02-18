China's first large-scale smart forest fire rescue training system delivered

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's first large-scale intelligent forest fire rescue training facility has been delivered recently to the National Southwest Regional Emergency Rescue Center, marking a breakthrough in China's capabilities for simulating and combating forest fires.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced on its WeChat account on Monday that the advanced system, developed by a research institute under the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), a CASC subsidiary, passed final acceptance tests and was put into use in the emergency rescue center, based in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

It addresses a critical gap in intelligent emergency training equipment while elevating the country's technological prowess in forest fire prevention and control, CASC said.

Designed for China's fire-prone southwestern regions, which are rich in forest resources, the facility integrates cutting-edge aerospace technologies developed by CALT to replicate complex fire scenarios with high fidelity. It enables comprehensive, multi-angle drills for rescue teams, enhancing their preparedness for real-world operations.

Since 2000, CALT has pioneered emergency simulation technologies, with earlier systems deployed at over 100 training bases of emergency response departments across 15 provinces and municipalities.

The new facility will significantly boost rescue capabilities in southwestern regions and beyond, said CASC.

Moving forward, CALT, while deepening technological innovation in the field of simulation training equipment, will leverage its success of the Chengdu facility to promote tailored solutions for high-risk areas and drive large-scale adoption of smart training equipment among local emergency agencies, added CASC.

