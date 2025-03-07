"High fences and small yards" "decoupling" cannot impede China's tech progress: FM

Xinhua) 11:25, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- "High fences and small yards" cannot suppress the spirit of innovation, and decoupling and supply chains disruption will only lead to self-isolation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the country's national legislature, Wang said science and technology should not be used to put up an iron curtain, but should be the wealth that benefits all and is shared by all.

"Where there is blockade, there is breakthrough; where there is suppression, there is innovation," said Wang in responding to a question on U.S. tech suppression on China.

Noting that unjustified external suppression on China, be it in space science or chip making, has never stopped, Wang said China's path to becoming a science and technology powerhouse is growing wider.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)