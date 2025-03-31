Latest technologies and products in cutting-edge fields showcased at Zhongguancun Forum

Xinhua) 09:22, March 31, 2025

A humanoid robot waves to a visitor during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

Visitors watch an unmanned helicopter during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

A visitor learns about a brain-machine interface system during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

A humanoid robot poses during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows an intelligent connected vehicle during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China.

Visitors are seen at a commercial spaceflight exhibition area during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows the introduction on brain-machine interface systems during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China.

Visitors are seen at an artificial intelligence exhibition area during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows the rocket models during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China.

A visitor takes photos of an unmanned aerial vehicle during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

Humanoid robots walk during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

A humanoid robot plays football during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

Visitors are seen at an artificial intelligence exhibition area during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

Visitors learn about an engine product during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

