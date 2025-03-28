2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:03, March 28, 2025

This photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference, in Beijing, capital of China.

The opening ceremony of the event was held here on Thursday.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading.

It provides new ideas and insights for global innovative development in large AI models, embodied intelligence, quantum technology, biomedicine, 6G, brain-computer interfaces, and other frontier areas in 128 events. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A participant plays chess with a robot during the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

A participant shakes hands with a robot during the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

This photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference, in Beijing, capital of China.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

A robot performance is staged during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

This photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows the release of scientific and technological achievements during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference, in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China.

People learn about a bionic humanoid robot at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center during the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

A robot performance is staged during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025.

