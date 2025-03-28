Chinese vice premier calls for mutually beneficial, win-win global sci-tech cooperation

Xinhua) 10:35, March 28, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said on Thursday that China is willing to work with other countries to explore new models of mutually beneficial and win-win sci-tech cooperation to drive the development of new quality productive forces amid the deepening new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing.

China has been implementing an innovation-driven development strategy in depth, achieving fruitful results in the integration of sci-tech and industrial innovation while continuously strengthening the momentum of new industrialization and steadily developing new quality productive forces, Zhang noted.

He expressed China's willingness to work with other countries to explore new models of mutually beneficial and win-win global sci-tech cooperation. The vice premier also called for joint efforts to leverage sci-tech innovation to lead the development of new quality productive forces, address global challenges such as climate change, and promote mutual benefit and win-win cooperation among nations.

The 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference is themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation."

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an exhibition before attending the opening ceremony of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

