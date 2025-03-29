China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 3.69 trln yuan in February

Xinhua) 16:04, March 29, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 3.69 trillion yuan (514 billion U.S. dollars) in February, up 14 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 281.1 billion U.S. dollars, while the imports were 232.9 billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a surplus of 48.2 billion U.S. dollars, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Of the total, the export of goods reached 1.79 trillion yuan and the import reached 1.33 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 463.8 billion yuan. The export of services reached 227.3 billion yuan and the import reached 345.1 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 117.8 billion yuan.

