China's trade shifts: Expanding volume, emerging markets

(People's Daily App) 15:52, March 19, 2025

China's trade reached a record high in total value in 2024, fueled by its continued efforts to deepen economic ties with emerging markets and consistently upgrade its industries. One standout development is that ASEAN has become China's largest trading partner for fifth consecutive years. Economic ties have also deepened with Latin America, Africa and other developing economies, further diversifying China's trading partners. These developments highlight China's expanding global trade network, underscoring the country's enhanced trade momentum.

(Produced by Cheng Weidan, Zhang Jian, Zhan Huilan, Chen Lidan, and Xu Zheqi.)

