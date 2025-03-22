China unveils guidelines on furthering trade policy compliance with WTO rules

Xinhua) 09:03, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has issued guidelines aimed at further strengthening trade policy compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, amid the country's greater efforts to push forward opening-up.

Compliance assessment should be a necessary prerequisite of the introduction of new trade policies, the guidelines emphasize, requiring governments at all levels to assess proposed trade policies in accordance with WTO agreements and China's commitments.

Strengthening trade policy compliance efforts is conducive to fostering a world top-tier business environment and promoting the establishment of a unified national market, said an official of the Ministry of Commerce, commenting on the guidelines.

Ensuring a non-discriminatory and transparent policy framework will promote the smooth flow of production factors and efficient allocation of resources, and unlock greater market potential, the official said.

