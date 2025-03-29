China's Hainan wins global acclaim as medical tourism hub

BOAO, Hainan, March 29 (Xinhua) -- After learning that a U.S.-developed drug could be accessed in Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone just three months following its approval in the United States, a foreign delegate at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference hailed Lecheng as "China's gateway to global healthcare."

Established 12 years ago, this "special medical zone" in south China's tropical island province of Hainan has introduced over 460 internationally approved drugs and medical devices, benefiting more than 110,000 patients, including international visitors.

At Haikou People's Hospital in the provincial capital, Canadian patient John completed registration, consultation, and medicine pickup within just 30 minutes using the hospital's English-language service.

"The international outpatient department of this hospital is like a fast lane for medical treatment," John remarked, praising the tailored services for foreign patients, including multilingual support, insurance direct billing, and 24/7 emergency channels.

Timothy Noel Stephens, a U.S. physician at the hospital, noted that breaking down "medical barriers" has made it a top choice for expatriates.

Meanwhile, Sanya Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Hospital, a national TCM export base, drew Russian engineer Constantine and his parents for acupuncture and moxibustion therapies. "TCM works wonders in Hainan's climate," he said.

The hospital treated nearly 7,000 international patients in 2024 while expanding TCM services and talent exchanges to countries like Spain, Brazil, and Kazakhstan.

For 52-year-old Australian patient Tanya, a consultation with a specialist at Hainan Second People's Hospital in Wuzhishan became a turning point.

Supported by volunteers who assisted with translation and logistics, Tanya made a swift recovery after surgery. "This is the most risky decision of my life, but at the same time, it is also the most correct one," she said.

Backed by the 59-country visa-free entry policy, Hainan has established at least 27 international clinics that are compliant with language services and insurance standards.

In January, Lecheng achieved a milestone by hosting its first Indonesian medical tourism group. A member described their "medical plus tourism" experience as "closing the distance between China and Indonesia."

The "special medical zone" is rapidly emerging as a health checkup and wellness hub for travelers from Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

