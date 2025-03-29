Central Asia-European Union ministerial meeting held in Ashgabat

Xinhua) 13:26, March 29, 2025

ASHGABAT, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Central Asia-European Union ministerial meeting took place in Ashgabat, local media reported on Friday.

The event was attended by the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and a delegation from the European Union (EU), led by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to preparations for the first EU-Central Asia summit, scheduled for April in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The sides exchanged views on key regional and international issues and discussed the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, particularly the expansion of transport and digital connectivity within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative.

Global Gateway is an EU initiative aimed at supporting the development of emerging markets and developing countries that are EU partners, particularly in the fields of digital technology, energy, and environmental sustainability, with backing from the private sector.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with the EU High Representative, Kaja Kallas. They discussed the current state of and priorities for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.

Cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, environmental protection, and renewable energy development was also addressed.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)