Commentary: Steer China-EU relations toward shared growth, global stability

Xinhua) 10:33, January 18, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- As China-EU relations reach a pivotal juncture, a recent phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Council President Antonio Costa has provided more clarity and guidance.

The candid talk, the first high-level engagement with the new EU leadership, underscored the importance of mutual trust and collaboration in jointly navigating an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

In an era marked by changes unseen in a century and mounting global challenges, sustained dialogue and a commitment to multilateralism are essential. For China and the EU, these efforts serve their fundamental interests, and help grow bilateral ties and promote global peace and prosperity.

The latest phone conversation reaffirmed both sides' commitment to closer cooperation. Last year, Xi's successful visit to Europe, along with multiple European leaders' visits to China, helped maintain high-level strategic communication, encouraging a long-term perspective on their relationship.

During their phone conversation, Xi said that China remains confident in the EU and hopes the EU will also prove to be a trustworthy cooperation partner for China, while Costa affirmed the EU's willingness to enhance dialogue and communication, deepen strategic mutual trust, and strengthen the partnership.

As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, the exchange of views has sent a clear, positive signal, injecting fresh momentum into the healthy and steady growth of the China-EU relationship.

There exists no clash of fundamental interests or geopolitical conflicts between China and the EU. Instead, the two sides share a solid foundation of mutual interests, characterized by their complementary and mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation. They also jointly stand as defenders of the multilateral trading system.

As each other's second-largest trading partner, China and the EU conduct nearly 1.5 million U.S. dollars worth of trade every minute, with Chinese and EU businesses boosting investments in both ways.

Initiatives like the China-Europe Railway Express, which has completed over 100,000 trips, strengthen this synergy. The two sides also cooperate in areas like agriculture, aerospace, nuclear energy, green tech and renewable energy.

China's commitment to high-quality development and high-level opening-up is also bringing new opportunities for China-EU cooperation. Recent policies, including removing all restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing and introducing a nationwide negative-list system for cross-border trade in services, as well as expanded visa-free access and improved travel facilitation, have further strengthened China's appeal as a hub for European investment.

A report published in October by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade revealed that over 41 percent of surveyed European companies viewed the Chinese market outlook as "good," up by 14.17 percentage points from the previous month, while nearly 48 percent recognized China's rising market appeal, up by 5.42 percentage points.

China and the EU are two major forces advancing multipolarity, two large markets supporting globalization and two great civilizations advocating for diversity. Over the past 50 years, China-EU relations have not only contributed to their respective development but also made significant contributions to global peace and prosperity.

Past experience and lessons show that mutual respect and candid dialogue are key to advancing cooperation. Amid mounting global challenges, China and the EU need to stay true to their original aspirations of establishing diplomatic ties. By cementing mutual understanding and upholding win-win cooperation, they can safeguard their core interests and contribute to global stability and prosperity.

