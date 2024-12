We Are China

EU leaders attend European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium

Xinhua) 16:48, December 20, 2024

Attendees of a European Council summit pose for a group photo in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) attends a press conference after a European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference after a European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden arrives for a European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

European Council President Antonio Costa speaks during a press conference after a European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference after a European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

