UN mobilizing to provide aid after powerful earthquake hits Myanmar: chief

Xinhua) 11:21, March 29, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, March 28 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the United Nations system is mobilizing to support people in need in Southeast Asian countries following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar.

At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after the strong earthquake jolted the country on Friday, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported. The quake has also been felt in China, Thailand, and Laos.

In a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said the United Nations system "is mobilizing to help those in need," and sent his condolences to the governments and people affected by the quake.

Guterres said that Myanmar's government asked for international support after the powerful earthquake.

"Our teams in Myanmar are already in contact with local authorities in order to fully mobilize our resources in the region to support the people of Myanmar and other countries impacted," he added.

