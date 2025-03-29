B-Travel Fair highlights growing interest in China, global tourism trends

Xinhua) March 28

BARCELONA, Spain, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The B-Travel Fair, the largest trade fair in Spain, kicked off here on Friday, highlighting key trends reshaping the global tourism industry, including sustainability, digitalization, and deseasonalization.

Marti Sarrate, president of the B-Travel Fair, noted that Asian travelers, particularly Chinese visitors, are among the most responsible tourists in Spanish cities like Barcelona.

According to Spanish government data, 647,801 Chinese tourists visited Spain in 2024, marking a 66 percent increase from 2023. This figure is approaching the pre-pandemic record of over 700,000 Chinese visitors in 2019.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Spanish tourism board, Turespana, show that Chinese travelers' spending in Spain surged last year, reaching an average of 3,123 euros (3,379 U.S. dollars) per trip, a 25 percent increase compared to 2019.

Spain is one of the 54 countries worldwide that enjoy visa-free travel to China, a policy that has sparked growing interest among Spanish tourists.

Carles Artigas, co-founder of Barcelona-based Weissnor Travel, praised the visa-free policy, emphasizing its role in boosting interest in China.

"There are more and more direct flights to different parts of China, and a growing number of travelers are choosing the destination because it has become much easier to visit. At the same time, the tourism offerings in China continue to evolve," he said.

Aina Manzano, a master's student in tourism attending the fair with her classmates, shared her excitement about traveling to China.

"I'd love to visit iconic sites like the Great Wall, but I'm also passionate about gastronomy," she said.

This year's B-Travel Fair features 120 direct exhibitors and 600 indirect exhibitors, representing Spain's top tourist destinations as well as international participants from Brazil, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, India, and the Dominican Republic.

