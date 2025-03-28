Chinese VP meets Bangladeshi interim government's chief adviser

Xinhua) 16:18, March 28, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Beijing on Friday.

Han noted that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, China and Bangladesh have always respected, understood and supported each other.

Noting that China and Bangladesh share broad common interests with similar development concepts and compatible development strategies, Han said China is ready to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, push for sustained and in-depth development of China-Bangladesh relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Yunus said that Bangladesh is at a new historical starting point and looks forward to continued strong support and help from China. Bangladesh is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to work with China to further deepen and consolidate bilateral cooperation in various fields and elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

