First group of Bangladeshi patients, doctors, travel agencies departs for China

Xinhua) 09:31, March 11, 2025

DHAKA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The first group of Bangladeshi patients, doctors, and travel agencies departed Monday from Dhaka to Kunming, Yunnan Province, for medical check-ups and treatment, exploring the potential for the medical tourism market.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin, along with guests from various sectors of both China and Bangladesh, doctors, airline representatives, and media journalists, gathered at the airport to see the group off.

At the send-off ceremony, Yao emphasized that this visit to China not only implements the consensus reached by the two heads of foreign affairs, but also demonstrates China's commitment to addressing Bangladesh's urgent needs, enhancing medical and health cooperation, and promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

He wished the delegation a smooth trip to Yunnan, a speedy recovery for the patients, and expressed his hope that the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, and the Year of People-to-People Exchanges would serve as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields and jointly build a global community of health for all.

For his part, Jashim wished the delegation a successful visit and expressed his gratitude to the medical institutions in Yunnan for their strong support in providing valuable opportunities for the Bangladeshi patients to access quality medical treatment.

He noted that this initiative allows the Bangladeshi people to feel the profound friendship between the two nations.

He also highly appreciated the long-standing support and assistance provided by the Chinese government in the fields of public healthcare and humanitarian aid and looked forward to further strengthening pragmatic cooperation between China and Bangladesh to bring greater benefits to both peoples.

"I've heard that medical treatment in China is very good and advanced, (and) that is why we're going. I hope to receive better treatment and make a full recovery," female patient Sharmila Hakim told Xinhua at the airport.

Azizul Hakim, another patient, said, "Visa facility has been done very well. I would like to express my sincere thanks to China. I will be able to receive treatment at the best hospital in China."

This group consists of 31 members, including patients, their family members, doctors, travel agents, and journalists. They will respectively receive medical treatment and review relevant hospitals in Yunnan Province.

