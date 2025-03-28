Home>>
Boao Moments: Attendees see China-proposed initiatives as effective response to global challenges
By Chang Sha, Wang Yuheng, Wu Yanhong (People's Daily Online) 15:35, March 28, 2025
International representatives gathered at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, from March 25 to 28 to discuss key issues affecting Asia and the world.
Join People's Daily Online to discover how attendees view the major initiatives and visions proposed by China amid current global challenges.
