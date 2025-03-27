Boao Moments: New Zealand's ambassador to China highlights Asia's global role

"We're in the Asian century, aren't we?" said Jonathan Austin, New Zealand's ambassador to China, during an interview with People's Daily Online at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province.

Austin highlighted Asia's impressive economic development in recent decades, saying it has benefited all. He added that the forum provides a platform for better connectivity and closer economic ties among countries.

The ambassador said New Zealand closely follows China's economy because China is its biggest trading partner. He expressed hope that measures announced during China's recent "two sessions" would yield productive results.

Regarding climate change, Austin stressed the need for coordinated global action to address this worldwide challenge, commending China's leadership in this area.

