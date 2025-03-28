Boao Moments: Former Slovenian president praises China-proposed initiatives

China is a natural source for initiatives tackling global issues, said former Slovenian President Danilo Turk at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province.

Turk praised the major initiatives proposed by China, emphasizing that the key now lies in their implementation as experience is gained. He expressed optimism about the future of these visions.

