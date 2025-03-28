Boao Moments: Pakistani ambassador lauds China-proposed initiatives
Major initiatives and visions proposed by China align with current global needs and trends, said Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to China, during an interview with People's Daily Online at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province.
The ambassador said that visions like building a community with a shared future for mankind are "appropriate," meeting the needs of the current era.
This year marks the 74th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. The ambassador highlighted the productive partnership between the two countries, citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a key example. He expressed confidence in future cooperation between Pakistan and China.
Regarding Asia, he noted, "Asia is now the engine of global economic growth," with China playing a crucial role in driving economic development both regionally and globally, benefiting people worldwide.
