Boao Moments: China's economic growth inspires global confidence
By Chang Sha, Wang Yuheng, Wu Yanhong (People's Daily Online) 15:29, March 28, 2025
Attendees at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 have expressed optimism that China's economic growth is bringing confidence to the world.
The forum, currently underway in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, has drawn about 2,000 representatives from over 60 countries and regions for in-depth discussions on pressing global issues and challenges. These talks aim to promote better cooperation and development.
Join People's Daily Online to explore how international representatives assess China's economic outlook.
