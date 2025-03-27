China donates rice to northeastern Uganda to alleviate food shortage

KAMPALA, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China has donated 1,610 metric tonnes of rice to Uganda's semi-arid northeastern region of Karamoja, where thousands of people are struggling with food shortages.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong handed over the donation to a representative of Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at an event held at the UN World Food Program (WFP) warehouses.

Zhang said that the donation was in response to a request from the Office of the Prime Minister, which had sought food assistance for the Karamoja region.

"Now it is Karamoja's lean season, perhaps the hardest time for villagers affected by food insecurity. I hope the timely distribution of this rice will alleviate some of the hardships faced by the local people," Zhang said.

"China will continue to stand with Uganda in its fight against hunger and food insecurity and will keep supporting Uganda's development goals," he added.

Prime Minister Nabbanja, in a speech delivered on her behalf by Florence Nambozo, minister of state for Karamoja affairs, said the donation is a timely intervention that would provide much-needed relief.

"The rice is ready for distribution to hunger-affected households, vulnerable individuals, wildfire victims, and schools under the school feeding program," Nabbanja said.

"This assistance comes at a critical time as we work to mitigate the impact of climate change and food insecurity in the region," she added.

Humanitarian reports indicate that over 500,000 people in Karamoja face food insecurity, with malnutrition rates -- particularly among children under five -- being the highest in the country.

In 2021, China donated relief food worth two million U.S. dollars to Uganda, benefiting more than 120,000 children in 300 schools across the region. According to the WFP, the school feeding program has helped keep children in school, as many households lack sufficient food.

