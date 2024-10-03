Uganda's exports to China will boost foreign exchange earnings: minister

This photo taken on March 31, 2024 shows a city view of Kampala, Uganda. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

KAMPALA, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Two protocols signed between Uganda and China last month that allow the East African country to export dried chilies and wild aquatic products will contribute to the country's foreign exchange earnings, a senior official said Tuesday.

Minister of Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze told reporters Tuesday that the two protocols were signed during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit held in Beijing last month.

Chinese agriculture expert Chen Taihua (L) talks to Godfrey Kityo, a fish breeding technician, at the Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Kajjansi, Wakiso District, Uganda, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

According to the minister, one of the protocols addressed "the inspection, quarantine and sanitary requirements for wild aquatic products, including Nile perch fillets, headless and gutted Nile perch, fish maw, fish skins, fish scales, and silverfish products to be exported from Uganda to China."

"The (second) protocol formalizes an agreement on the export of dried chilies, opening the door to one of the world's largest chili consumer markets," Tumwebaze said.

With the new agreements, traders of chilies and wild aquatic products will have free access to the vast Chinese market, following scrutiny and inspection by the authorities in both countries, said the official.

"With the combined efforts of the ministry and the private sector, Uganda is well-positioned to meet the demands of the Chinese market while ensuring the highest standards of food safety and quality in its exports," he added.

