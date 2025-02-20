China sincere friend, reliable partner of Uganda: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China will always be a sincere friend and reliable partner of Uganda on the African country's road to development and revitalization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo at the UN headquarters in New York.

Wang said that on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the UN foundation, China proposed to hold a UN Security Council's high-level meeting on "Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance," which has received active support from many countries including those from Africa.

Noting that the international community cannot promote multilateralism without African voices, or improve global governance without African participation, Wang said China is willing to work with African partners to build a just and equitable global governance system and make joint efforts for world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

China and Uganda have always respected, trusted and supported each other, he said.

Wang expressed China's willingness to work with the Ugandan side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcome of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Uganda comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

For his part, Odongo said that Uganda regards China as a reliable and dependable partner, and hopes to learn from China's modernization.

Uganda highly appreciates and supports China's proposal to hold the high-level meeting, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

