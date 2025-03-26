China's homegrown C919 aircraft to serve new domestic air route

Xinhua) 14:24, March 26, 2025

XI'AN, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's domestically produced large passenger aircraft, named C919, will on March 30 begin operation on a new route linking Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with south China's Guangzhou, according to its operator China Eastern Airlines.

This airline was the first in the world to receive the C919 -- and put it into operation on May 28, 2023.

The Xi'an-Guangzhou service will be the third domestic air route operated from Xi'an to use the C919, following China Eastern Airlines' earlier introduction of this aircraft on its Xi'an-Beijing and Xi'an-Shanghai routes. This also means that the Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an has become a major airport in China in terms of flights performed by the C919.

Notably, China Eastern Airlines in January 2025 started using the C919 jetliner for regular flights between Shanghai in east China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the country's south -- which is the airline's first scheduled commercial flight service to Hong Kong using the C919.

