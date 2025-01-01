Home>>
China's homegrown C919 aircraft begins regular Shanghai-Hong Kong flights
(Xinhua) 14:11, January 01, 2025
SHANGHAI, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines on Wednesday started using China's domestically-produced C919 jetliner for regular flights between Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Flight MU721 carrying 157 passengers took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 8:21 a.m., marking the inauguration of the route operating the aircraft type.
It makes China Eastern Airlines the first airline to use the C919 for scheduled commercial flights to Hong Kong.
The company plans to conduct daily round-trip flights.
