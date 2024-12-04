China Eastern Airlines launching C919 flight route between Shanghai and Wuhan

China Eastern Airlines launched a new C919 express route from Shanghai in East China to Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province on December 4, marking the 8th city served by the C919 in its commercial operations and further advancing the aircraft's commercialization. (Photo/China Eastern Airlines)

China Eastern Airlines launched a new C919 route from East China's Shanghai to Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday, marking the 8th city served by the domestically-made C919 plane, further advancing the aircraft's commercialization.

At 11:08 am, a China Eastern Airlines operated flight MU5385 flown using the C919 and carrying 142 passengers from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

For this flight, China Eastern Airlines deployed its ninth C919, aircraft B-657T, the world's first C919 with a fully domestic in-flight network. Each seat is equipped with a "cabin network" label, offering passengers enhanced and flexible in-flight entertainment.

Passengers can access the local network platform using their Wi-Fi-enabled mobile devices after switching to flight mode.

As the first airline to operate commercial flights using the C919 as well as being currently the largest operator of the aircraft, China Eastern Airlines now has a fleet of 9 C919 planes, with a total of 105 planes awaiting delivery. Since its commercial debut on May 28, 2023, as of November 21, 2024, the C919 has completed over 5,500 commercial flights and carried more than 750,000 passenger trips.

