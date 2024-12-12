China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives in Hainan for the first time

Xinhua) 08:44, December 12, 2024

Guests and crew members pose for photos in front of the C919 aircraft at a welcoming ceremony on the tarmac of Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Flight CZ6786 took off from Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province and landed in Haikou at 12:57 p.m., marking a successful maiden commercial operation on the Guangzhou-Haikou route of China Southern Airlines with China's homegrown large passenger aircraft C919.

The C919 aircraft is parked on the tarmac of Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A C919 aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines taxis at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passengers pose for photos with the C919 aircraft after getting off the plane at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passengers step off a C919 aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passengers pose for photos with the C919 aircraft after getting off the plane at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A C919 aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines taxis through the water salute after landing at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A C919 aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines lands at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

