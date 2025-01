We Are China

C919 aircraft deployed during Spring Festival travel rush

Ecns.cn) 13:18, January 27, 2025

A C919 passenger jet operated by the China Southern Airlines lands at Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

C919 aircraft have been deployed to routes linking Hangzhou, Beijing, and Guangzhou during the Spring Festival travel rush.

Staff members unload luggage from a C919 aircraft at Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

