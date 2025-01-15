C919 jets deployed as China's Spring Festival travel rush starts

Xinhua) 13:27, January 15, 2025

Flight attendants and passengers are pictured during a themed activity aboard a C919 passenger jet carrying out a flight from Guangzhou to Chengdu, on Jan. 14, 2025.

The China Southern Airlines held a themed activity aboard the C919 aircraft on Tuesday to mark the deployment of the passenger jets for this year's Spring Festival travel rush (also known as "chunyun").

All three C919 jets operated by China Southern were deployed on Tuesday, the first day of this year's chunyun, to carry out 10 flights on four routes linking Guangzhou with the cities of Hangzhou, Shanghai, Haikou and Chengdu.

This year's chunyun sees an increased appearance of the home-grown C919 aircraft, a symbol of China's technological and industrial advancement. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

Flight attendants interact with passengers during a themed activity aboard a C919 passenger jet carrying out a flight from Guangzhou to Chengdu, on Jan. 14, 2025.

The China Southern Airlines held a themed activity aboard the C919 aircraft on Tuesday to mark the deployment of the passenger jets for this year's Spring Festival travel rush (also known as "chunyun").

All three C919 jets operated by China Southern were deployed on Tuesday, the first day of this year's chunyun, to carry out 10 flights on four routes linking Guangzhou with the cities of Hangzhou, Shanghai, Haikou and Chengdu.

This year's chunyun sees an increased appearance of the home-grown C919 aircraft, a symbol of China's technological and industrial advancement. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

A C919 passenger jet operated by the China Southern Airlines takes off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 14, 2025.

The China Southern Airlines held a themed activity aboard the C919 aircraft on Tuesday to mark the deployment of the passenger jets for this year's Spring Festival travel rush (also known as "chunyun").

All three C919 jets operated by China Southern were deployed on Tuesday, the first day of this year's chunyun, to carry out 10 flights on four routes linking Guangzhou with the cities of Hangzhou, Shanghai, Haikou and Chengdu.

This year's chunyun sees an increased appearance of the home-grown C919 aircraft, a symbol of China's technological and industrial advancement. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)