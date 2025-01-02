China's homegrown C919 aircraft begins regular flights to Hong Kong

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's domestically-produced C919 passenger jet made its debut on scheduled services between Shanghai and Hong Kong on Wednesday, representing a significant milestone in the country's aviation manufacturing sector.

Decorated in a special design symbolizing "Chinese red," the narrow-body airliner operated by China Eastern Airlines took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 8:21 a.m., carrying 157 passengers, and landed in Hong Kong at 10:44 a.m., followed by a ceremonial water salute.

A daily round-trip flight between Shanghai and Hong Kong will be operated under flight numbers MU721 and MU722, the airline announced.

The launch of regular commercial flights not only enhances travel experiences for Hong Kong residents but also allows international travelers to appreciate the advancements in China's civil aviation technology, said Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

"Leveraging Hong Kong's advantages as a gateway, this service will also showcase China's breakthroughs and achievements in the aviation manufacturing sector to the world," she added.

A staff member displays a placard with the C919 Flight MU721 in the background in Shanghai, east China on Jan. 1, 2025. (China Eastern Airlines/Handout via Xinhua)

MORE ROUTES

With the launch of this new service, China Eastern Airlines is the first airline to utilize the C919 for scheduled commercial flights to Hong Kong.

"I am very honored that Hong Kong has become the first region outside the mainland to have regular C919 flights, opening a new chapter for Hong Kong as an international aviation hub," Chan said.

The C919 is a narrow-body passenger aircraft with a maximum capacity of 192 seats. It is China's first self-developed trunk jetliner, built in accordance with international airworthiness standards and featuring independently registered intellectual property rights.

China initiated the C919 project in 2007, and it was developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC). The first C919 aircraft rolled off the production line in Shanghai in November 2015.

The aircraft conducted its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing in May 2023, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market. The Shanghai-Beijing route became a regular service in January 2024.

Hong Kong's inclusion into the C919 routes network did not happen overnight. As early as December 2023, the C919 aircraft made its inaugural visit outside the Chinese mainland, landing in Hong Kong. During its stay, the aircraft was showcased at Hong Kong International Airport and conducted a flight demonstration over Victoria Harbor, sparking a wave of excitement for the domestically produced large aircraft.

The C919 Flight MU721 takes off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. (China Eastern Airlines/Handout via Xinhua)

In June 2024, a commercial charter flight operated by China Eastern Airlines' C919 aircraft transported over 100 Hong Kong students to Shanghai for an internship program.

As the first customer and operator of the C919, the Shanghai-based China Eastern Airline owns the largest C919 fleet in the world. Following the delivery of a new C919 jet on Tuesday, it now operates 10 C919 jets, with a total of 105 orders.

INCREASED CONNECTIVITY

Hong Kong resident Ryan Fung occasionally travels to mainland cities for business. On Wednesday, he chose to board the C919 to Shanghai.

"I'm both excited and proud to travel on domestically-produced jets, and I really hope the C919 will take us to broader skies," he said.

The new service is expected to strengthen connectivity between Shanghai and Hong Kong, both financial hubs and popular tourist destinations. For travelers, this means more options for efficient and reliable air travel.

"Given the comfortable cabin environment and my son's love for domestically-produced aircraft, I would definitely choose the C919 as a travel option," said Wan Jie, a mainland citizen on a business trip to Hong Kong.

A celebration ceremony is held after the arrival of the C919 Flight MU721 in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

As domestic airlines swiftly deploy the new aircraft type, the C919 will serve more cities across the country.

"The new service is a timely addition that meets the booming travel demand in major cities like Hong Kong and Shanghai," said Gary Zhang, a member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR, adding that new services are both practical and demonstrative.

According to data compiled by aviation analytics firm Cirium, international flights into Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong are set to increase in 2025, showcasing the recovery of air demand and capacity in these cities.

EXPANDED REACH

This route marks the first commercial C919 flight outside the Chinese mainland, a key step in expanding the global reach of China's domestically-produced aircraft.

Over the past year, the C919 has accelerated its commercialization process, with the model already being used by three domestic carriers: Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. Together, they have transported about 1 million passengers since the model entered commercial operations in May 2023.

Passengers prepare to board China Eastern Airlines flight MU722, operated by a C919 jetliner, at the Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

So far, the C919 has garnered over 1,000 orders from both domestic and international clients. For 2025, COMAC plans to intensify efforts to promote commercialization and scale up production, the company stated.

As a global aviation hub, Hong Kong plays a crucial role in the jetliners' expanded reach.

In October 2024, the Airport Authority Hong Kong signed a Memorandum of Understanding with COMAC, pledging to support C919 aircraft operations at Hong Kong International Airport and promote them in global markets.

With the three-runway system of Hong Kong International Airport going operational last November, the airport is now equipped to expand support facilities for C919 maintenance and facilitate relevant talent training, providing robust support for the aircraft's international expansion, Zhang noted.

"As a global aviation hub, Hong Kong is within a five-hour flight from half the world's population," Chan noted. "We will continue to leverage the unique advantages of 'one country, two systems' to help the country shine on the international aviation stage," she said.

