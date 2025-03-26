China welcomes companies from all countries to seize opportunities, invest in China: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:04, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said China will unswervingly promote high-quality development and high-standard opening-up, welcoming companies from all countries to seize opportunities, invest in China and plan for the future.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked to provide more information about the China Development Forum 2025 at a daily news briefing.

With the theme "Unleashing Development Momentum for Stable Growth of Global Economy," the China Development Forum 2025 ran from March 23 to 24.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony of the forum on Sunday in Beijing and delivered a keynote speech.

In his speech, Premier Li encouraged all parties to observe China's development vitality through the economic highlights of the Spring Festival, comprehend its economic policies via China's "two sessions," and consider the righteous path for global development amid evolving international dynamics, said Guo.

This demonstrates China's confidence and resolve in driving sustained economic growth, while underscoring its commitment to serving as a stabilizing and anchoring force for global peace and development, Guo added.

Guo noted that the forum attracted over 750 foreign representatives, with a broader national representation of participating multinational corporations. The number of first-time attending multinational companies has also increased, with a wider coverage of industry categories, he said.

"This indicates that foreign-funded enterprises continue to hold optimism and businesses' investment enthusiasm in China, expressing their confidence in the country's economic development prospects," Guo added.

Noting that China will unswervingly promote high-quality development and high-standard opening-up, Guo said China welcomes companies from all countries to seize opportunities, invest in China, and plan for the future, aiming to foster stable global economic growth, jointly resist unilateralism and protectionism, and achieve greater development through mutual benefit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)