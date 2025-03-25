Huawei flags off Kenyan winners of ICT competition to regional finals

Xinhua) 10:07, March 25, 2025

NAIROBI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom firm Huawei on Monday flagged off 12 winners of a national information and communications technology (ICT) competition to represent Kenya at the regional finals in South Africa, scheduled for early April.

Senior government officials, industry executives, university administrators, faculty, and students attended the flag-off ceremony for the 12 young talents who emerged as top performers in the national contest.

Julius Migos Ogamba, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the ninth edition of the Huawei ICT Competition (2024-2025) aligns with the government's commitment to enhancing digital skills among the youth, ensuring that they play a key role in transitioning to a knowledge-based economy.

"As Kenya advances toward a digital future, it is critical that we equip our students with the necessary skills to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth," Ogamba said.

Since its inception in 2018, the Huawei ICT Competition has attracted over 12,000 Kenyan youth from universities and mid-level colleges, with many earning regional and global recognition, Ogamba added.

This year's event, which began in August 2024, selected 21 students who qualified for the regional finals, while 12 will advance to the global finals in early May in Shenzhen, China.

During the national contest, participants showcased their expertise in advanced digital skills, including networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, Ogamba said.

Steven Zhang, deputy chief executive officer of Huawei Kenya, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the government in bridging the digital skills gap and fostering economic growth and job creation for local youth.

He said building a critical mass of Kenyan youth with advanced ICT skills is essential for achieving an inclusive digital transformation, with industry playing a key role.

Rukia Mwari Mohammed, a telecommunications and information engineering major, said she was motivated to participate in the competition to enhance her expertise in cybersecurity and cloud technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)